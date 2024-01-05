Silva hails De Cordova-Reid after Fulham’s FA Cup win

Marco Silva paid tribute to Bobby De Cordova-Reid after his superb strike clinched a 1-0 win over Rotherham to book Fulham’s spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

De Cordova-Reid, who scored the winning goal against Arsenal on New Year’s Day, picked out the top corner in the first half in one of the few highlights of a dour affair, as a much-changed Whites side warmed up for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool with a scruffy win.







“Bobby is a top professional, he is a vocal guy and a great example in our club,” boss Silva said.

“He is always ready to play in any position, always there for the team and he deserves all the credit that comes his way.”

Championship strugglers Rotherham offered little attacking threat but defended well to frustrate the home side.

“It was job done most and that was the most important thing,” Silva said.

“It was a professional performance we were clearly the best team.

“They had no shots on goal and Marek (Rodak) never had a save to make.

“As a performance, it was not the best, but we got the result.”

