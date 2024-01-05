Fulham through after beating Rotherham

Fulham 1-0 Rotherham

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s goal was enough to take Fulham through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Marco Silva’s side ultimately eased into the next stage of the competition, while perhaps already looking ahead to next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie away to Liverpool.

Fulham dominated the early stages of the tie without threatening Leam Richardson’s team, who are currently bottom of the Championship – and had not won away from home since November 2022.

However the Whites’ perseverance paid off in the 23rd minute when they went ahead, courtesy of a fine strike. Picking up on a defensive lapse by Millers’ defender Seb Revan, Decordova Reid took aim from around 20 yards out, before arrowing a shot into the top left hand corner of the net.

Fulham should have doubled their lead four minutes before the interval. From a sweeping move down the right flank, Andreas Pereira could only manage to clip a shot against the woodwork when set up impressively by the raiding Kenny Tete.

The Whites again largely controlled the second half proceedings, but created few decent chances.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Diop, Castagne (Robinson 81), Lukic, Reed, (Willian 74), Wilson (Cairney 74), DeCordova Reid, Pereira (Francois 81), Muniz (Vinicius 74)