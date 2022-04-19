Silva hails ‘brilliant’ Fulham after promotion is sealed

It was a case of mission accomplished for Marco Silva after Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed.

Silva was installed as Whites boss last summer, tasked with taking the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking – and the Portuguese has delivered.

A 3-0 win at home to Preston sealed Fulham's triumph – and underlined their status as the Championship's stand-out team this season.







“The first goal for us was direct promotion,” Silva said. “It is important for all at the club, not just me.

“I knew why I came here to Fulham and what the club wanted from me.

“We knew that would be difficult, but the players have grown since the beginning of the season and we have that desire. We have been so dominant for most of the season.

“Nothing is guaranteed in football and you have to keep working hard and the challenge is hard for next season. But we have to be positive and show full desire and ambition.

“It is difficult but it is a fantastic challenge. Our boys have been brilliant in my first season in the Championship.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the star man, with his two goals against Preston taking his goal tally to an incredible 40 for the season.

Silva said: “All season he has been exceptional.

“There has been a lot of games, not just for Fulham but for the national team (Serbia), so I have to manage his condition. You know how he can play with his energy when he is fresh.”

