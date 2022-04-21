Silva focused on winning title after ‘short party’

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists his side remain focused on winning the Championship title after promotion was confirmed with a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday.

Aleksander Mitrovic’s 39th and 40th league goals of the season, along with a strike from Fabio Carvalho, ensured the club will bounce straight back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Whites travel to promotion-chasing Bournemouth on Saturday with a no injury concerns in the squad, but Silva says the team has not yet achieved the goal set out at the start of the season.







“It was a short party. It was not so long to be honest because, as you know, it was an important moment but we want more from this season. Nothing is finished for us,” he said.

“We want to finish at the top of the league and we want to be champions of this league. We know that will be tough but we have to fight for it and to be in the best condition we can.

“It would make sense because we have been so dominant this season. We have been the most dominant team.

“Of course we are in a good position but everything can change so quickly in football and you have to be aware of everything.

“We were always speaking about not just being promoted but to be champions again and it’s good that I can see everybody with full focus on it.”







