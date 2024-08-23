Silva: Fulham will definitely sign forward

Marco Silva insists Fulham will definitely sign a forward before the transfer window closes.

Whites boss Silva is particularly keen to bring in attacking reinforcements following departures of Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

“We are going to sign a forward player, for sure,” Silva said.

“You all know that we have lost two wingers and we haven’t signed any players for that position. We are going to sign a forward player.”

Silva was speaking as Fulham were finalising the signing of defender Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

The Danish centre-back, 28, spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Fulham from Lyon.

He was a standout performer during his time at the club but relegation from the Premier League scuppered any chance of signing him on a permanent deal.

He joined Palace that summer and has made 111 appearances for the Eagles.

Fulham recently signed centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal but have been looking to further strengthen in that position following the departures of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream.

“I think he’s a great signing and a player who is loved by this club,” said Silva.

“I am 100% sure he is going to bring something important for us. He is going to be a good tool for us this season and in the seasons ahead.”







