Silva: Fulham should have more points

Marco Silva insists Fulham should be ending 2024 with even more points.

The 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, who twice equalised after going behind, represented the halfway point in the Whites’ 38-game Premier League season.

They are eighth in the table and have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far.

But there was some disappointment after a late Bournemouth goal denied them a win which would have taken them up to sixth.

And it is not the first time in recent weeks they have dropped points.

Boss Silva said: “Performance-wise, we deserve more points, definitely.

“I really believe that the way we’ve been playing, we deserve more points.”

Fulham 8th at the halfway stage but should have more points, according to Marco Silva.#FFC pic.twitter.com/5g2rdac6Xf — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) December 29, 2024

Fulham will end the year unbeaten in seven matches and having lost just one of their past 11.

Silva said: “Overall, the unbeaten run in the last seven games, the way we’ve played against top sides and the way we’ve responded with some key players out, we have to be satisfied with the season so far.

“But there is a feeling that we should have taken more points.”







