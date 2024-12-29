Late Bournemouth equaliser stops Fulham going sixth

Fulham 2 Bournemouth 2 40' Jiménez 51' Evanilson 73' Wilson 90' Ouattara

Dango Ouattara scored a late equaliser at Craven Cottage to deny Fulham a win which would have lifted them to sixth in the Premier League table.

The Whites, who are eighth, looked set to grab all three points after Harry Wilson restored their lead – Evanilson had levelled for Bournemouth after Raul Jimenez’s opener.

But the Cherries found a second equaliser – after a mistake by Bernd Leno – and rescued a draw.

They were the better side for long spells and thought they had gone ahead just after the half-hour mark when James Hill headed in Lewis Cook’s corner, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Joachim Andersen by Antoine Semenyo.

Fulham took the lead against the run of play courtesy of Jimenez’s thumping header from Andreas Pereira’s corner.

Bournemouth hit back with a beautifully-worked goal six minutes into the second half.

The outstanding Hill played superb pass in behind Andersen to Evanilson, who lifted the ball over keeper Leno.

But Fulham responded, with Jimenez going close to restoring their lead before Wilson eventually did.

After Bournemouth’s on-loan Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out Jimenez’s header and Dean Huijsen blocked the Mexican’s follow-up, Fulham kept up the pressure and were rewarded when Wilson nodded home Antonee Robinson’s cross.

Fulham have ended 2024 unbeaten in seven matches, having lost just one of their past 11.

But they will be disappointed not to have secured another win – and with the manner of the second goal they conceded.

After Leno’s poor clearance, Semenyo collided with Fulham defender Issa Diop while trying to capitalise, and the loose ball dropped to Ouattara, who scored with an exquisite finish.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (King 90+2) , Pereira (Cairney 68), Wilson (Traore 78), Jimenez (Muniz 68) , Iwobi (Smith-Rowe 90+2)







