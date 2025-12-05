Silva coy on Chukwueze and responds to criticism of midfield selection

Marco Silva says there have been no talks yet about making Samuel Chukwueze’s stay at Fulham permanent, but he is pleased with the winger’s impact.

Chukwueze, on loan from AC Milan, starred in Fulham’s spirited fightback against Manchester City on Tuesday, scoring a brace – his first goals for the club.

There is an option for Fulham to buy him at the end of the season.

Asked on Friday if talks had taken place about such a move, Whites boss Silva said: “No, no talks. I think we have protected ourselves in the deal. We are very pleased with him.

“We are going to see him more and definitely with us, to have more good feelings. The impact is being very, very good for a player that has the capacity to take the decision in the final third. He is very creative.

“We have an option (to buy) and when the moment comes for us to trigger or not, of course we are going to know and we are going to take the best decision always for the club.”

A permanent Fulham move for Chukwueze? #ffc pic.twitter.com/t9a2Ee7gIl — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) December 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Silva has defended his decision to pair Sasa Lukic with Sander Berge in midfield.

Lukic has been substituted at half-time in Fulham’s past two matches and many fans believe the partnership with Berge is too defensive.

“Okay, it’s their opinion and I respect them,” said Silva.

“I don’t take decisions by the opinion of the people. I take decisions about what I see in the (training) sessions, what is my idea, and because I am the manager.

“They are internet opinions or they are really opinions of the fans? Because sometimes things are different as well.”