Silva considering replacing Mitrovic as Fulham penalty taker

Fulham boss Marco Silva is considering replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic as the team’s penalty taker following his latest spot-kick woe at Newcastle last Sunday.

Fulham went down 1-0 to a last-minute winner from Alexander Isak at St James’ Park after Mitrovic’s effort from 12 yards was ruled out despite putting it into the back of the net, after he touched the ball twice having slipped while taking the kick.

It is the third time this campaign the Serbian has failed to convert a penalty and although Silva insists he has full faith in his talismanic centre-forward, there are other options he might look to ahead of Monday's match with Tottenham.







“It is a decision I will make before the match,” Silva said.

“The players will know during the week who will be the taker.

“Mitro is one of them and been our main taker for some time, but we have enough takers in our squad if we want somebody different.

“If it is Mitro again we will have full confidence in him. But in Andreas Pereira, Willian, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Harry Wilson and Tom Cairney we have enough good takers.

“But it is a decision I will take closer to the game.”

The Whites will be at full strength for visit of Antonio Conte’s side, who have lost three of their past four Premier League matches.

Antonee Robinson is back after suspension, with long-term injury victim Neeskens Kebano the only player unavailable.

Silva also refused to confirm the club are closing in on the signing of Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares but said it is a position he wants to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

“For someone to come in to our squad he has to add something really good,” he said.

“We have a good group of players and are doing so well, so for someone to sign now they would have to raise the level.

"Not just football-wise but someone who can fit into our dressing room."








