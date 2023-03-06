Silva bemoans ‘sloppy’ Fulham performance after derby defeat



Marco Silva admitted Fulham’s performance against Brentford was a major let-down.

The Whites, so impressive this season, were beaten 3-2 in the west London derby.

They conceded an early goal, scored by Ethan Pinnock, and boss Silva felt they were well short of their best.







He said: “A disappointing night for us and a disappointing performance, I have to say.

“It was our fault. We cannot play a derby away from home and start the way we started.

“We knew they are aggressive and can punish you, and in the first 10 minutes we conceded a goal – we were sloppy at the start of the first half and the second.”

After Manor Solomon had equalised six minutes before the interval, Ivan Toney’s penalty early in the second half restored Brentford’s lead and there was no way back for Fulham after Mathias Jensen netted the home side’s third.

“It’s a moment for us to learn and improve from this situation,” said Silva.







