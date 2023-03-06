Beating Fulham is ‘special’ to Bees – Frank

Thomas Frank savoured Brentford’s “special” victory over Fulham in the west London derby.

The 3-2 win extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches and continued their superb season.

Bees boss Frank declared: “It’s of course special. This is for us, definitely, in the Premier League, the biggest derby.

“It’s more special against Fulham and I think in recent years there have been a lot of interesting games between the teams, so of course it meant something extra, especially for the fans.”







Brentford remain ninth in the table but are now just one point below seventh-placed Fulham, further raising hopes of a European place.

“We dream and of course we are allowed to dream. Aim as high as we can – that’s been the aim from the start of the season,” said Frank.

“But you always see that threat around the corner. You have to have laser focus.”







