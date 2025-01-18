Silva backs Smith Rowe to rediscover best form

Marco Silva backed Emile Smith Rowe to rediscover his best form following Fulham’s win at Leicester.

Smith Rowe was plagued by injuries prior to his move from Arsenal and has also struggled for fitness since joining the Whites last summer.

But he scored in the 2-0 victory along with Adama Traore and boss Silva is hopeful Smith Rowe can put his injury problems behind him.

“He’s a very, very important player for us,” Silva declared.

“Unfortunately for him and for us, he had a difficult December month which broke the momentum and confidence he was playing with. He had a small issue in his hamstring.

“He’s a player who’s had injuries in the past that have completely broken his momentum. Of course, it starts to create some doubts in his mind.

“We were able to rest him and manage him in the best way we could, and it’s really important to have him back. He’s going to arrive at his best again.”

Leicester had early chances but, after surviving those scares, Fulham grew into the game and were worthy winners.

“A well-deserved three points for us. I thought we grew throughout the game,” Silva said.

“We deserved the three points with the clean sheet, which is always really important for us.”







