Smith Rowe and Traore score in Fulham victory

Leicester 0 Fulham 2 48' Smith Rowe 68' Traore

Fulham returned to winning ways with goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore.

After Sasa Lukic headed on Harry Wilson’s cross, Smith Rowe showed great bravery to put himself in harm’s way by stooping to head home from close range.

Lukic and Wilson were also involved in the build-up to the second goal – which sealed the Whites’ first league victory in four matches.

Wilson collected Lukic’s pass and pinged a cross towards an unchallenged Traore, who thumped an emphatic first-time finish past keeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Leicester forward Jordan Ayew had a couple of early chances and Fulham keeper Bernd Leno prevented a Timothy Castagne.

But after those early scares, Fulham grew into the game and were deserved winners.

Rodrigo Muniz missed a chance to add a late third when he shot wide after being teed up by Lukic.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic (Diop 90), Wilson (King 90), Smith Rowe (Cairney 80), Iwobi (Traore 45), Jimenez (Muniz 70)







