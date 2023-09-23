Silva backs misfiring Jimenez to come good

Fulham boss Marco Silva backed Raul Jimenez to come good after the Mexico striker’s Premier League goal drought continued against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jimenez, who was signed from Wolves during the summer, missed two good chances to score and has not found the net since March 2022.







In a dour game that ended 0-0 and produced few chances, Jimenez shot straight at keeper Sam Johnstone when put clear by Andreas Pereira and then opted to pass instead of shoot from close range from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid pass.

“He works so much for the team and the moves that we needed from him at certain moments,” Silva said.

“When he had his chance to score it was a good save from the goalkeeper but could have gone in the opposite corner.

“I think Andreas (Pereira) had the best chance to score and I would be much more happy from him or anyone today but overall I am happy with his performance.

“But I know everyone will want to talk about Raul and I understand that.”

Silva felt his side should have taken the three points but acknowledged it was a good point.

“If you analyse what Palace have been doing so far in terms of what they are doing it will be tough to win here,” he said.

“But just to perform well and be better than the other side is not the overall goal for us. We want to take points and win football matches.”

See also: Fulham and Palace play out dour draw








