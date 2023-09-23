Fulham and Palace play out dour draw

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 0

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez missed two good chances at Selhurst Park in a dour stalemate, low on excitement and quality.

The Mexican forward who joined the Whites from Wolves this summer as a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, has not scored in the Premier League since March 10, 2022.

He should have put his side in front before halftime after being put clear by superb Andreas Pereira pass but shot straight at Sam Johnstone.

In the second period Bobby De Cordova-Reid won possession in the middle of the field but instead of tucking away the midfielder’s low cross, Jimenez opted to pass it to Willian and the chance went begging.

Fulham keeper Bernd Leno saved well from Ebere Eze, who was Palace’s main attacking inspiration, before the interval and again from Jean-Phillipe Meteta late in the game.

Willian could have won the game 10 minutes from time but his low shot from Reed cross was saved by Johnstone with Joao Palhinha blasting the rebound over the bar from the edge of the box.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Diop Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira (Iwobi 75), Willian, Decordova-Reid (Wilson 79); Jimenez (Vinicius 79).

Subs not used: Rodak, Bassey, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Muniz, Vinicius, Francois.

See also: Silva backs misfiring Jimenez to come good







