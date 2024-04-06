Silva admits Fulham were punished for missing chances

Marco Silva admitted Fulham paid the price for missing chances in the 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes’s late goal gave the Magpies victory at Craven Cottage.

Willian, Joao Palhinha and even the in-form Rodrigo Muniz all missed opportunities for Silva’s side.







The Whites boss said: “We had the chances. We should have scored one or two goals, at least.

“If that type of thing happens it is, of course, impossible to guess what is going to happen.It is really important to be clinical when you create so many chances.

“We managed to keep up the intensity but unfortunately were unable to score.”

The defeat meant Fulham remained 13th in the Premier League table.

“Overall, looking at the game, it is clear that we deserve more,” Silva added.

“The commitment, the ambition to win was there, but unfortunately we haven’t scored.”







