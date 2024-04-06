Late goal gives Newcastle victory at Fulham

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 81' Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes’s late goal gave Newcastle victory at Craven Cottage.

The Brazilian netted after being set up by Harvey Barnes with 10 minutes remaining.

It came shortly after Newcastle’s Fabian Schar had a goal disallowed after VAR established that former Fulham man Dan Burn had fouled Calvin Bassey in the build-up.

On a disappointing afternoon for the Whites, Willian, Joao Palhinha and even the in-form Rodrigo Muniz all missed great chances for Marco Silva’s side.

The result means Fulham remain 13th in the Premier League table.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha (Broja 85), Cairney (Lukic 65), Iwobi, Pereira (Traore 65), Willian (Wilson 65), Muniz (Jimenez 85).

Subs not used: Rodak, Reed, Ream, De Cordova-Reid.







