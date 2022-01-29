Silva admits Fulham were poor in draw with Blackpool

Marco Silva admitted Fulham were punished for a poor second-half display in their 1-1 draw against Blackpool.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Whites ahead at Craven Cottage, where the match was held up for more than 40 minutes because a fan in the Hammersmith End required medical attention.

Josh Bowler, who was on Fulham’s books as a teenager, levelled for the visitors in the second half.







Whites boss Silva said: “The result was not good. It was disappointing.

“We started brilliantly, scored a really good goal and there was a great chance for Harry [Wilson] to score a second.

“The way we were playing, I could smell the second goal was coming.

“But It was a bad performance in the second half. We played too slow and when you play slow, you give belief to the opposition.”

Fulham remain five points clear at the top of the table.







