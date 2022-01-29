Fulham held to draw by spirited Blackpool

Fulham 1 Blackpool 1 6' Mitrovic 57' Bowler

Josh Bowler’s goal meant Fulham had to settle for a point.

Bowler, who was at Fulham as a youngster and later played for QPR, equalised for Blackpool after Aleksandar Mitrovic had put the Championship leaders ahead.

The game at Craven Cottage was held up for 40 minutes because a fan in the Hammersmith End required medical attention.

Mitrovic tapped in the opener after good link-up play between Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho, who both went close to doubling the lead.

The goal was striker Mitrovic’s 28th of the season but Blackpool responded to it well, causing the Whites problems either side of half-time.

Bowler and Carvalho hit the woodwork before CJ Hamilton pounced on an error by Tosin Adarabioyo and teed up Bowler for a simple finish.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi (Knockaert 83), Tosin, Ream, Bryan, Reed (Chalobah 72), Cairney, Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano (Muniz 72), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Hector, Cavaleiro, Onomah.

See also: Silva admits Fulham were poor in draw with Blackpool







