Silva admits Fulham were ‘flat’ in defeat at Arsenal

Marco Silva admitted Fulham were “flat” in their 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Mikel Merino and the Ealing-born Bukayo Saka,. who scored on his return from injury, saw off the Whites, who, despite a late consolation goal from Rodrigo Muniz, rarely threatened.

Boss Silva had hoped that Fulham – who remain eighth in the Premier League table – would quickly banish the big disappointment of their weekend FA Cup quarter final defeat by Crystal Palace.

“It was not the best performance from us,” admitted Silva.

“The first half was not our level. We missed the chance to create dangerous moments around their box and we conceded soft goals.

“The second half we were much more aggressive and we had more players involved in the attacking moments.

“We were flat and that is not an excuse. We cannot excuse this for last Saturday. We have already analysed why (Fulham lost to Palace).”

While Arsenal were dominant for the vast majority of the game, Fulham substitute Muniz missed a great chance to score with a simple header before his injury-time goal.

“It is good for him (to score),” added Silva.

“I saw him fighting until the end to score for us. He was able to score one goal and that is what I demand from him.”







