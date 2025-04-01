Saka scores on return as Arsenal beat Fulham

Arsenal 2 Merino (37′)

Saka (73′)



Fulham 1 Muniz (90’+4)

Fulham lost for the third time in four games in what proved to be workmanlike win for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where Bukayo Saka scored on his return to action.

The Whites remain eighth in the Premier League table after an encounter where they failed to trouble the Gunners, who still have an outside chance of the title.

A goal in each half, from Mikel Merino and the Ealing-born Saka was sufficient to see off a lukewarm challenge from Marco Silva’s outfit, who replied in added time through Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham arrived in north London hoping to banish the disappointment of their weekend FA Cup quarter final defeat by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal asserted themselves early on, and in the 20th minute Ethan Nwaneri tested Fulham keeper and former Gunner, Bernd Leno, who made a smart save to prevent a certain goal.

Eventually, Arsenal’s patience paid off when Merino netted in 37 minutes.

From around 12 yards out the striker turned the ball past Leno after a good run down the left and pass from Nwaneri.

It took until the 51st minute for Silva’s hitherto lacklustre side to create their first significant threat.

Solo striker Raul Jimenez took advantage of some uncertainty on the right side of the Arsenal rearguard to fire a terrific left-foot shot, which was well parried to safety by home keeper David Raya.

Arsenal doubled their lead after 72 minutes.

Substitute Saka headed into the net from close range after a patient build-up in whuchGabriel Martinelli flicked a cross from Merino into an exposed area for the fit-again England international to score with ease.

With 10 minutes remaining, a rare raid from Fulham saw substitutes Alex Iwobi and Muniz combine, only for the latter, unmarked, to tamely head wide from an inviting position.

The Whites netted a consolation four minutes into added time when Muniz, from 12 yards out, saw his shot go into the Arsenal net via a deflection off William Saliba.

Fulham: Leno, Diop (Sessegnon 76), Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne, Lukic (Pereira 67), Berge, Robinson, Traore (Willian 67), Smith-Rowe (Iwobi 67), Jimenez (Muniz 76)







