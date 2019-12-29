Reid’s goal gives Fulham victory over Stoke

Fulham 1 Stoke 0

Fulham kept up their promotion quest with a deserved, if slightly ponderous victory at Craven Cottage.

A Bobby Decordova-Reid close range effort in the first half was sufficient to see off a Stoke City side who arrived in west London fourth from bottom of the Championship table.

While the Whites – who have moved up to third in the table – exhibited plenty of zest in the opening period, their levels tailed off for the vast majority of the second half, with what would have been a clinical second goal always out of reach. However, with Stoke looking bereft in an attacking sense, Fulham managed to get the job done.

This was the Whites first of three home games in quick succession, but boss Scott Parker made just the single change from the side which drew 3-3 at Luton Town on Boxing Day, Anthony Knockaert coming in for Ivan Cavaleiro.

Fulham started well on a bright festive day in west London and Knockaert was a direct threat along the right hand side. In the 15th minute the Whites almost went ahead when Aleksandar Mitrovic manoeuvred into space to drive a snap shot inside the penalty area from a Josh Onomah pass – but the striker’s effort was expertly palmed away by Stoke keeper Jack Butland.

Mitrovic was at the heart of matters seven minutes later, only to head a dipping Cyrus Christie cross over the bar. However, Fulham’s patience paid off in 25 minutes when Decordova-Reid netted a simple opener. The midfielder – who did appear to be in an offside position – was on hand to tap the ball home at the far post when Butland could only direct a curled cross from Knockaert into his path.

The Whites had a firm grip on affairs, and Tom Cairney drove a lovely left foot shot inches over from distance, as Stoke were largely on a containment mission. Injured Onamah was, meanwhile, replaced in 36 minutes by Cavaleiro, before Butland denied Mitrovic once more, turning away his close range diving header.

Stoke began the second half with their first proper threat, when Sam Clucas drove the ball into the side netting after ghosting into penalty area space. Michael O’Neill’s men began to inch their way back into proceedings, with Fulham unable to double their lead to make the game completely safe.

The Whites clearly lost their sense of urgency compared to the first half, an aspect of their approach that will presumably concern Parker. It took Joe Bryan with a superb, whipped left foot shot, again bringing out the best of Butland, in 74 minutes to dislodge some of their lethargy.

Parker sent on Steven Sessegnon for Tom Cairney with minutes to go in an attempt to shore up the defence, with Fulham keeper Marek Rodak thwarting James McClean’s left footed volley amid late desperation from the Potters.

Overall, though, this was a display lacking in some areas for Fulham – but, most importantly, the points were secured.

Fulham: Rodak, Christie, Mawson (Odoi 66), Ream, Bryan, Decordova-Reid, Reed, Cairney (Sessegnon 82), Onomah (Cavaleiro 36), Knockaert, Mitrovic







