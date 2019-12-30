Parker hails Decordova-Reid as Fulham assess injured duo

Bobby Decordova-Reid’s fourth goal in five games was enough for Fulham to see off Stoke – and Scott Parker has hailed the Jamaica international’s ability to be in the right place at the right time.

A near carbon copy of his last-gasp goal that rescued a point on Boxing Day, the Cardiff loanee reacted quickest to finish from close range in the first half after goalkeeper Jack Butland parried a ball from Anthony Knockaert.

Boss Parker said: “Bobby’s probably one of the only players who could score that goal.

“He’s always in that right area. He anticipates things very well. When the ball is in and around the box, nine out of 10 times he’s there. The equaliser against Luton is a similar one.

“We’ve missed Bob, and we’ve missed Harrison Reed as well – two players that have been injured over the period when we’ve struggled a little bit. But they’ve come back into the team and given us something.”

All three of the Whites’ substitutions on Sunday were forced through injuries to Alfie Mawson and captain Tom Cairney, while an unwell Josh Onomah was withdrawn after just 36 minutes.

“Josh came to see me said he wasn’t feeling well,” Parker added. “We spoke to him and said ‘let’s do the warm-up and see where you are after that’. He said he was okay and wanted to give it a go, but after the game starts and with the pace of the game, he wasn’t right.

“We’ll have to see where Alfie is tomorrow, and Cairney as well.”

Asked whether or not the incoming Michael Hector could help cover for Mawson as soon as the New Year’s Day fixture against Reading, Parker said: “He’s not eligible for Wednesday. He’s eligible as of next weekend against Aston Villa [in the FA Cup]. He’ll be a big help for us, especially in these moments. You need your squad of players to help out.

“The demands we’re asking of these players – after 75 minutes today, both sets of players were running on empty. Forty-eight hours ago was the last time we played, and now we’ve got another 48 hours before we play again. It’s relentless, really. It’s tough.

“We’re in dangerous territory at this present moment in time, and it’s the same for every team. You’re running out there with your fingers crossed, hoping you don’t get any big injuries because the bodies are struggling a little bit. But hopefully we’ll get some recovery in, and go again on Wednesday.”

