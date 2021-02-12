Parker unsure when Fulham duo will return

Scott Parker is reluctant to put a time frame on the return of Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, but admits it will be some time before either are available.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday afternoon, the Fulham head coach was cagey about captain Cairney’s knee problem.

And while defender Kongolo is back in training, he’s nowhere near a first-team appearance.







Parker said: “Tom is on the way back, but the injury he’s got is a temperamental one and a bit day to day.

“Knowing exactly where you are? That’s pretty hard. But there is a progression and hopefully he can get back to help us.”

Kongolo has had a litany of injuries, limiting the Netherlands international to a mere 67 minutes of action in just over a year.

But Parker refuses to rule out the end of his season.

“He’s now training with us. Initially it was modified training, but this week he’s stepped in with the group,” Parker said.

“Terence has been out for such a long time with his broken foot and then he got a minor injury with his rehab.

‘We’re very wary about rushing him back. That process is going to be slower and no doubt he’s going to need some games with either the Under-23s or in house after that.

“As long as the progression is as it has been, and the games go OK, then he can be back (before the end of the season).”







