Parker praises ‘top drawer’ Rodák after Fulham draw

Scott Parker praised keeper Marek Rodák for “top drawer” performance against Derby.

Rodák produced a number of fine saves in the 1-1 draw at Pride Park, where Aleksandar Mitrovic’s equaliser earned Fulham a point.

It was the perfect response from the Whites keeper to a poor display in the recent home defeat by Barnsley.

Boss Parker added: “He had a bad afternoon on Saturday and made two errors, which is obviously unlike him.

“He’s a young keeper, a young boy, but I knew he’d be fine because of the character of him.”

A win would have taken Parker’s side level on points with second-placed Leeds.

But they remain very much in the race for automatic promotion and Parker was pleased with their efforts.

“Overall I’m pleased with the way it panned out. It’s a point gained for us,” he said.

“My team showed unbelievable character – something we’ve struggled with at times this year after going behind.”







