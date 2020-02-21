Mitrovic’s goal earns Fulham a point at Derby

Derby 1 Fulham 1

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 22nd goal of the season secured a point for Fulham.

Wayne Rooney put Derby ahead with a Panenka penalty 10 minutes into the second half.

The former England captain cheekily tricked keeper Marek Rodák with his spot-kick after Tim Ream’s handball.

The Whites, who would have gone level on points with second-placed Leeds had they won, equalised with 19 minutes remaining.

Mitrovic coolly volleyed home after being found by Aboubakar Kamara’s cross.

Both teams had chances to score a second goal and Marek produced a number of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Fulham: Rodák, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Johansen (Kamara 65), Arter (McDonald 81), Cairney, Knockaert (Cavaleiro 66), Mitrovic, Cordova-Reid.

Subs not used: Bettinel, Kebano, Christie, Sessegnon.







