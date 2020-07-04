Parker insists Fulham deserved ‘massive win’

Scott Parker insisted Fulham deserved to come away with all three points, despite leaving it until the last minute to overcome Birmingham City.

The Whites laboured for the vast majority of the behind-closed-doors Championship encounter, and struggled to create chances.

However, substitute Josh Onomah eventually fired home the only goal of the game at the climax to maintain the chase for automatic promotion, following the midweek win at west London rivals QPR.

“We started to wonder whether it was going to be our day,” admitted manager Parker.

“We came up against a team in which it was very evident that they’d come to play for a draw. We needed to be patient. It’s a massive win for us. Back-to-back wins are huge.

“It was always going to be a game lacking massive chances. When they come your way, you need to take them. In the end, we deserved to win.”

Fulham, who now move up to fourth in the table, clearly missed Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is currently suspended. A

nd without their influential Serbian forward, Parker’s men – despite a decent amount of possession – found the going particularly difficult against the 17th-placed Blues.

“Fair play to my team, we’ve had to alter things and still be an attacking threat,” added Parker.

“We dominated for the majority of today and as much as we miss Aleks, we have a group that are engaged. We are finding ways to win games.

“There are five games to go and this is where either seasons fritter away or people put their foot to the floor. That’s the challenge. Let’s make this season something we look back on.”







