Onomah’s last-gasp goal gives Fulham crucial victory

Fulham 1 Birmingham 0 90' Onomah



An injury-time strike by substitute Josh Onomah helped an otherwise faltering Fulham record a second successive win, following a listless clash at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s side remain fifth in the Championship – but overall, they rarely looked like piercing Birmingham City in a game that was expected to yield a proper return to form.

Birmingham – without a win in their last eight games – started brightly enough.

Jeremie Bela brought out an instinctive close-range save by Marek Rodak from an angled shot in what was a quiet opening.

Having lost their last home game against west London rivals Brentford, again Fulham lacked the initiative to break down their opponents, with the Blues very well organised.

Finding Birmingham especially robust, it proved to be a very disappointing first half for the hosts, particularly in view of what was a vital away win at QPR in midweek. The Whites completely failed to test Blues keeper Camp. Clearly, the absence of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic was being keenly felt.

Fulham were still labouring after the interval, although a looping cross by Tom Cairney went just wide in the 56th minute.

Anthony Knockaert, eventually, fired a 12-yard shot which was saved by Camp due to a lack of power.

Meanwhile, Parker, sensing a serious need for freshness, sent on Neeskens Kebano for the ineffective Ivan Cavaleiro.

Knockaert should have struck the target from close range at the far post from a raking pass but his failure to do so was altogether symptomatic of Fulham’s slovenly afternoon. Camp did make a couple of good, late saves from Onomah and Bryan respectively, before a bolt of late drama.

After being teed up by Harrison Reed, Onomah took his opportunity to carefully place the ball low past Camp from 12 yards to finally break the Blues’ resistance. It proved to be a moment of sheer relief with the Whites still unconvincing.

Fulham: Rodak, Christie, Ream, Hector, Odoi (Bryan 46), Arter (Onomah 60), Reed, Knockaert (Jasper 86), Cairney, Cavaleiro (Kebano 70), Decordova-Reid

Subs not used: Bettinelli, McDonald, Bryan, Johansen, Le Marchand, S Sessegnon







