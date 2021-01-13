Parker hails ‘immense’ Fulham after draw at Spurs

Fulham boss Scott Parker said his players deserved huge credit for the way they battled back to earn a point against Tottenham.

Parker was unhappy that his side were forced to play the rearranged game at two days’ notice after a Covid-19 outbreak affected 10 members of his squad and staff.







Ivan Cavaleiro’s header clinched a 1-1 draw in what was another encouraging performance from the Whites, who remain in the bottom three.

“To a man we were immense,” Parker said.

“No-one knows the extent to which we had to deal with the situation at our club.

“Some players that played tonight had one day of training after self-isolating and other just three or four days.

“I thought we were immense with the ball and caused Spurs a lot of problems. This team is growing with each game.”







