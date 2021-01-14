Fulham duo ruled out of Chelsea game

Fulham will be without Mario Lemina, Tom Cairney and possibly Aleksandar Mitrovic when they face Chelsea on Saturday.

Cairney has a “slight issue with his knee”, according to Scott Parker, while Mitrovic is touch-and-go.







“He (Mitrovic) trained lightly today (Thursday) and we need to see where we are with him over the next 24 hours,” Whites boss Parker said.

Lemina is recovering from illness, while the rest of Parker’s troops have to saddle up for a second derby clash in four days following the fine 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Apart from picking a team that can also gain something at Stamford Bridge, the head coach admitted he’s doing his best to adhere to Premier League protocol over goal celebrations.

There were plenty of hugs and high-fives when Ivan Cavaleiro netted to give Whites a share of the spoils at Spurs.

Parker said: “There are going to be a lot of hiccups along the way. It’s a habit learned by every young child from when they first kicked a football.

“You’re constantly having to second think (about protocols) and we constantly relay the message, but it’s going to take a little bit of time.”







