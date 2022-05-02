Mitrovic savours ‘special’ moment after breaking record

Aleksandar Mitrovic said it was “special” to break the second tier’s scoring record following Fulham’s 7-0 demolition of Luton Town which sealed the Championship title.

The Serbian netted twice at Craven Cottage, where his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season saw him overtake Guy Whittingham’s previous record – on a night when Marco Silva’s men lifted the silverware with a game to spare.

"I always try to say I don't think about the record, but everybody spoke about the record and today it happened and its very special," Mitrovic said. "We really wanted a big win in front of the crowd. To break the record is perfect."







Mitrovic also praised youngster Fabio Carvalho, who is expected to join Liverpool in the summer and also scored along with Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean Michael Seri.

“He is an amazing boy who loves football so much and wants to learn always,“ the striker explained. “He has a big future ahead of him – we will see what happens but I hope we can play more games together.”

Meanwhile, Carvalho paid tribute to the hard work and resilience by Fulham which has earned a top placing, with 90 points.

“It feels amazing and I really enjoyed it today and all season,” he said.

“To score seven goals tonight was amazing. It feels good but there have been ups and downs. But our ability to bounce back has been the most important thing. It’s all down to our hard work.

“He (Mitrovic) has been a great player to have on the team and has taught me a lot in training. He’s someone I look up to.

"The club is where it belongs in the Premier League and I'm so proud of everyone; all the players and staff at the club."








