Fulham seal title with seven-goal demolition of Luton

Fulham 7 Luton 0 29' Cairney 39' Tete 54' Carvalho 63' Mitrovic 65' De Cordova-Reid 79' Seri 90' Mitrovic

Fulham sealed the Championship title with a thumping victory at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the second-tier scoring record by netting twice to take his goal tally for the season to 43.

There were also goals for Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Jean Michael Seri in a totally one-sided game.







The Whites were two up by half-time after cracking left-footed strikes from Cairney and Tete.

A lovely team move early in the second half culminated in Harry Wilson cleverly nudging the ball through to Carvalho, who applied the finish.

Wilson also set up Mitrovic, who fired in the fourth, before De Cordova-Reid slotted past keeper Matt Ingram after collecting Carvalho’s pass.

Seri, on as a substitute, lashed in the sixth from near the penalty area.

And Mitrovic capped a memorable night with his record-breaking goal in the final seconds – again after being put through by the excellent Wilson.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Seri 72), Cairney, Wilson, Carvalho (Kebano, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic.







