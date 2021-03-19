Mitrovic ‘banging down the door’ for Fulham recall



Aleksandar Mitrovic is “banging down the door” to get a first Fulham start in six games against Leeds.

The Serb striker has been limited to making appearances off the bench since the 2-0 home defeat by Leicester on February 3.







But Scott Parker insists last season’s leading Championship scorer has done everything he could to get in the team from the start.

“I’ve seen someone who is banging down the door to get in this team,” Whites boss Parker said.

“I’ve seen that over the last three weeks. His performances off the bench have been very, very good. He’s come on, helped the team, showed his quality. His training consistently has been very good as well.

“I fully recognise that and I’m pleased where Aleks is at the moment.”

Even so, loanee Josh Maja is set to be recalled to the starting line-up to face Leeds, with Parker reverting to one out-and-out forward supported from midfield and the flanks.

“Of course, a decision for me is I have two strikers now and who do I pick? Parker said.

“Aleks needs to keep maintaining where he is. If that’s 15 minutes or that’s a start, keep performing the way I see him at this present moment.

“The way he’s performing on a daily basis in training and the way he’s performing at the moment for the minutes on the pitch, he helps us 10-fold.

“It’s good for me that I have two strikers that are fighting each other to get in this team and help us.”







