Fulham duo set to miss international games

Fulham are looking to withdraw André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Mario Lemina from international duty next week.

The two midfielders were due to represent their countries facing sides on the government ‘red list’ demanding a 14-day quarantine on return to the UK because of Covid-19 resrictions.







Anguissa’s Cameroon have fixtures against Cape Verde Rwanda and Cape Verde, both on the red list, while Lemina from Gabon, was due to play Angola and Congo DR.

Visiting Angola would have required the Southampton loanee to sit out vital Fulham matches against Aston Villa and Wolves.

Fulham boss Scott Parker is reluctant to weaken his squad as Fulham fight the drop.

He said: “Those players would then miss 14 days and two Premier League games.

“It’s just not feasible for a club like us to be able to do that. So, they won’t be playing in those countries.

“Frank Anguissa and Mario Lemina have two games (each), one of the games is fine.

“But there is one game for each of them (at least) that is in a red-list country. We will be doing all we can to make sure they don’t go into them.”

However, a number of Whites players will be away with their national teams. Injury and infection top the list of Parker’s concerns.

“It’s not ideal in the current situation, players travelling,” he said.

“But at the same time, there is a big tournament and the managers that are involved at that level, in terms of managing their countries, they need that time to prepare for what are big tournaments in the summer.

“On a selfish note, from my point of view, of course it’s not ideal. We’ve got a massive run-in now; we have had a lot of games.

“Players (will be going) all over the place and the situation we are in, the pandemic, there are a lot of rules, regulations when they come back from the countries they are going to. It’s a constant fear and a worry.”







