Kebano a key player for Fulham, says Silva

Neeskens Kebano will play a big part in Fulham’s season, says his new boss.

The DR Congo international joined in 2016, but after just 28 starts in five years under the Whites’ four different managers, the man in the shadows looked ready to join Sunday’s opponents, Middlesbrough.

In January, the 29-year-old was loaned to Boro where he got a further 15 appearances under his belt, with former QPR boss Neil Warnock hoping to keep him.







Marco Silva had other plans.

And Silva reckons Kebano now has a chance to stake a claim to a regular spot.

“It’s good for us that we have a good number of players that know really well the competition and what it means to play for Fulham Football Club in the Championship,” Silva said.

“Some of them in the past had a very good taste of what it means to get promotion, and Kebano is one of them.

“He’s a player who knows really well the club, knows really well the competition. Of course, he’s a player that is a part of my plans.”







