Carvalho scores as Fulham win friendly

Fabio Carvalho scored and new signing Harry Wilson featured as Fulham beat Charlton 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at Craven Cottage.

Wilson came on as a second-half substitute and fellow recent arrival, keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, also played for the Whites.

Carvalho scored just after the half-hour mark by applying the finish after being set up by a fine pass from Tyrese Francois.

Anthony Knockaert went close for Fulham in the second half, seeing a shot deflect narrowly wide and then heading over the target.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Tosin, Ream (Mawson), Knockaert, Robinson (Bryan), Anguissa, Francois (Seri), Kebano (Wilson), Carvahlo, Mitrovic.







