Fulham’s clash with Spurs off due to Covid outbreak

Fulham’s Premier League clash at Tottenham has been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak among the Whites’ squad.

The match is the third top-flight match to be called off this month following Manchester City’s match with Everton on Monday and Newcastle’s encounter with Aston Villa.







Fulham boss Scott Parker also missed his side’s 0-0 draw with Southampton on Boxing Day after a member of his family tested positive for the virus.

The match was officially postponed less than three hours before kick-off at Fulham’s request due to the number of positive cases among their players and staff.







