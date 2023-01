Fulham youngster Ibane Bowat is set to join Dutch side Den Bosch on loan until the end of the season.

Den Bosch are 17th in the Eerste Divisie – the Netherlands’ second tier of football.

The 20-year-old central defender had also attracted interest from sides in League One and the Scottish Premier League.

Bowat has been capped by Scotland at youth level and signed a new two-year deal, with a one-year option, with Fulham in July 2021.