Wilson completes move to Leeds

Harry Wilson has completed a move to Leeds after rejecting Fulham’s offer of a new contract.

The 29-year-old winger has been at Fulham since joining from Liverpool in July 2021 and has established himself as a key player at Craven Cottage.

His contract expired this summer and there have been doubts over his future for some time.

Leeds previously tried to sign Wilson during recent transfer windows and had offers turned down by Fulham, but retained their interest in the player and have signed him on a four-year contract.