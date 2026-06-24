Fulham star Wilson agrees Leeds move

Harry Wilson looks set to join Leeds United after agreeing a contract with the Yorkshire club.

The 29-year-old winger has been at Fulham since joining from Liverpool in July 2021 and has established himself as a key player at Craven Cottage.

His contract expires this summer and he has been offered a new deal by the club. But there have been doubts over his future for some time.

Leeds previously tried to sign Wilson during recent transfer windows and had offers turned down by Fulham, but retained their interest in the player and are now poised to sign him.