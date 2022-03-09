Fulham weren’t at their best, says Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes his side were not at their best despite a 5-1 drubbing of Swansea City to move 14 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Ryan Manning saw red for the Swans late into a goalless first half before Alesksander Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead with his 35th league goal of the season.

Ben Cabango then put the ball into his own net before Bobby De Cordova-Reid and a double from Neco Williams secured a comfortable win for the Whites.







“It was a tough game, like we expected,” Silva said.

“We knew before the match that it would be a little bit different with the way that they play, the way they build and prepare their attacks.

“We had a plan, but the first 15-20 minutes we did it wrong. We did it completely wrong.

“It wasn’t our best performance, definitely not, even the second half wasn’t our best performance, but I have to congratulate the players.

“It’s easy to see how this competition is really tough. Every three days you are playing, and it’s always tough to take the three points.

“Even if in some moments we didn’t play how I like, to come here and win the football match was really important for us.”

See also: Fulham 14 points clear after thrashing Swansea







