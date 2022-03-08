Fulham 14 points clear after thrashing Swansea

Swansea 1 Fulham 5

Fulham extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to 14 points with a thumping victory over 10-man Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

An uneventful first half saw the sides go in on level terms at halftime, but the game was turned on its head three minutes before the break when former QPR wing-back Ryan Manning was sent off, for the second time this season, following his poor challenge on Harry Wilson.







The Irishman’s reckless, studs-up tackle caught Wilson flush on the ankle and referee Jarrad Gillet had no hesitation is brandishing the red card, much to the anger of Swans boss Russell Martin.

Despite having more possession against the league leaders in the opening period, Swansea struggled to maintain their patient approach with a numerical disadvantage as Fulham dominated after halftime.

Aleksandar Mitrovic pounced two minutes after the restart for his 35th goal of the season when Swansea failed to clear Wilson’s corner and the Serbian striker beat Ben Fisher from close range.

A Harrison Reed cross was then turned into his own net by Ben Cabango to double the Whites’ lead after 52 minutes before substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third when he turned in Wilson’s header.

Swansea added a consolation 15 minutes from when Joel Piroe tapped in Jamie Paterson’s cross but the rout was completed by two strikes from Liverpool loanee Neco Wiliams who scored his first goal since moving on loan from Liverpool when he followed up Decordova-Reid’s saved effort.

Williams added his second with a magnificent chest and volley into the top corner from the edge of the box to cap off another crushing away victory for Marco Silva’s promotion-bound side.

Fulham: Rodak, Williams, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Seri; Wilson, Kebano (Decordova-Reid 66), Carvalho (Cavaleiro 66), Mitrovic

Subs not used: Tete, Hector, Cairney, Chalobah, Gazzaniga.







