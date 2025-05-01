Fulham striker Muniz likely to miss remainder of season

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz looks likely to miss the remaining matches of the season.

Muniz, who has scored eight Premier League goals this term, has missed the Whites’ past two games because of an Achilles injury.

He has been ruled out of this weekend’s trip to Aston Villa and hopes are fading that he will feature again before the end of the campaign.

“The news is not good regarding Rodrigo Muniz,” Whites boss Marco Silva admitted.

“Not for this game, not for the next one. It’s going to be difficult (to get him fit) for the rest of the season.”

There is better news on left-back Antonee Robinson, who has been passed fit ti return from injury.

Fulham are eighth in the table and a victory would cut the gap to seventh-placed Villa to just three points, so Saturday’s match is vital for both sides in the battle for a European place.

“It’s a big game and also a big game for Villa,” said Silva.

“It’s a great challenge and test for us. It’s a game we need to step in and show our quality and why we’re at this end of the table.”

Meanwhile, Silva has denied Fulham are interested in Kyle Walker-Peters or Ben Johnson.