Fulham not pursuing Walker-Peters or Johnson

Fulham boss Marco Silva has denied the club are interested in Kyle Walker-Peters or Ben Johnson.

Reports have suggested that the right-backs are on the Whites’ radar amid speculation over the future of Kenny Tete, whose contract at Craven Cottage expires this summer.

Southampton’s Walker-Peters and Ipswich’s Johnson have been tipped to move on following their clubs’ relegation from the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Fulham are keen on them, but Silva is adamant that is not the case.

“I can guarantee you it’s not true,” he said.

“Our priority is to renew with Kenny. It’s normal for other teams to be linked with him as well.”

Silva was speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Aston Villa, which Fulham need to win in order to maintain their push for a European spot.

They are eighth in the table and a victory would cut the gap to Villa to seventh-placed to just three points.

“It’s a big game and also a big game for Villa,” said Silva.

“It’s a great challenge and test for us. It’s a game we need to step in and show our quality and why we’re at this end of the table.”