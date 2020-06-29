Fulham striker Mitrovic given three-match ban



Fulham will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for their next three matches.

The striker has been suspended for elbowing Leeds defender Ben White during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.

The incident happened three minutes into the match and was not seen by referee Tony Harrington.

Mitrovic has been punished retrospectively after accepting a charge of violent conduct by the Football Association.

It means he will miss Tuesday’s west London derby at QPR as well as Fulham’s games against Birmingham and Nottingham Forest.

Mitrovic is the joint top scorer in the Championship this season, with 23 goals.

Fulham have lost both of their matches since the campaign resumed and are seven points adrift of second-placed West Brom.







