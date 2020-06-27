Defeat crushes Fulham’s hopes of automatic promotion

Leeds 3 Fulham 0 10' Bamford 56' Alioski 71' Harrison

Fulham’s hopes of automatic promotion were all but crushed – and Brentford’s suffered a big blow – as Leeds took a massive step towards a return to the Premier League.

A win at Elland Road for fourth-placed Fulham would have taken them to within four points of West Brom, who lost at Brentford on Friday evening, and Leeds.

But goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison took Leeds top of the table on goal difference, with the Yorkshire club and West Brom seven points clear of Fulham and five clear of Brentford.

And the Whites could now have to contend with a suspension to 23-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who appeared to elbow Ben White in the face early on.

Mitrovic escaped punishment but video evidence suggested he might well face retrospective action.

Bamford put Leeds ahead after 10 minutes by finishing coolly after being set up by Heldar Costa.

Fulham dominated much of the rest of the second half, with Mitrovic and Anthony Knockaert going close to an equaliser.

The visitors also felt they should have had a penalty for a handball by Tyler Roberts.

Fulham continued to threaten after the interval but Harrison doubled the hosts’ lead after collecting Pablo Hernandez’s pass.

Alioski slotted home the third to seal Leeds’ priceless victory.









