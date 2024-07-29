Fulham set to seal signing of Smith Rowe

Fulham are close to sealing the club-record signing of Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal recently rejected an offer from the Whites but negotiations have continued and a deal appears to be in place to bring the attacker to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are set to pay around £25m up front for the Croydon-born 23-year-old, but the transfer could eventually be worth close to £35m with add-ons.

Smith Rowe, who has two years remaining on his Arsenal contract, has been with the north London club since the age of 10.

His impressive performances led to him breaking into the England side in 2021.

He has since found first-team football hard to come by and made just 13 Premier League appearances last season, prompting interest from a number of clubs alerted to his potential availability.







