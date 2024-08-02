Fulham seal signing of Smith Rowe

Fulham have completed the club-record signing of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

The Whites will pay around £26m up front for the Croydon-born 23-year-old, but the transfer could eventually be worth close to £35m with add-ons.

Smith Rowe, who had two years remaining on his Arsenal contract, has been with the north London club since the age of 10.

His impressive performances led to him breaking into the England side in 2021 and he has three caps.

He has since found first-team football hard to come by and made just 13 Premier League appearances last season, prompting interest from a number of clubs alerted to his potential availability.

“I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment,” he said.

“I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates.

“Listening to the project, speaking to the manager and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”







