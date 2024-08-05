Smith Rowe scores on Fulham debut

Emile Smith Rowe scored just seven minutes into his Fulham debut as Marco Silva’s side continued their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Sevilla.

The recent signing from Arsenal came on as a half-time substitute and netted with a diving header from Antonee Robinson’s cross.

Another new signing, Jorge Cuenca, also made his debut for the Whites, who lost 2-1 in their second of two friendlies in the Algarve, while Ryan Sessegnon made a first start since rejoining the club.

The Fulham squad will now travel to Germany, where they will play Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fulham: Benda (Leno 45), Castagne (Tete 65), Diop (Bassey 65), Cuenca, Sessegnon (Robinson 45), Reed (C) (Cairney 65), Pajaziti (Smith Rowe 45), Pereira (Lukic 65), Wilson (Adama 65), Raul (Muniz 65), Godo (Iwobi 45)

