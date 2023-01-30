Fulham set to complete Lukic deal as Chalobah heads to West Brom

Fulham are set to complete the signing of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic.

The 26-year-old Serbian – an international team-mate of Whites striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – is expected to arrive in London on Tuesday morning to finalise his move.

Fulham are paying around £8m for Lukic, further boosting the midfield options the club bolstered during the summer.

It will lead to at least one departure, with Nathaniel Chalobah set to join West Brom.

