Fulham set to complete Lukic deal as Chalobah heads to West Brom
Fulham are set to complete the signing of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic.
The 26-year-old Serbian – an international team-mate of Whites striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – is expected to arrive in London on Tuesday morning to finalise his move.
Fulham are paying around £8m for Lukic, further boosting the midfield options the club bolstered during the summer.
It will lead to at least one departure, with Nathaniel Chalobah set to join West Brom.